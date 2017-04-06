Storms sent trees crashing down, partially tore roofs off homes - FOX Carolina 21

Storms sent trees crashing down, partially tore roofs off homes in Hart Co.

Posted: Updated:
A Hart County, GA home sustained severe damage after a tree fell on top of it during the severe storms. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina) A Hart County, GA home sustained severe damage after a tree fell on top of it during the severe storms. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina)
A Hart County, GA home sustained severe damage during the severe storms. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina) A Hart County, GA home sustained severe damage during the severe storms. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina)
HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) -

The National Weather Service reported that several homes were damaged by storms in Hart County, GA.

At least six homes were damaged by storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the southern part of the county.

Two of the homes were damaged by falling trees. The other homes had roofs partially torn off.

