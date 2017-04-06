Seven of Boston's top 10 draft picks named on Greenville Drive's Opening Day roster

Minor League Baseball returns to Fluor Field on Thursday with the Greenville Drive’s opening day.

The Drive, a developmental team for the Boston Red Sox, will host Delmarva in the first of a four-game series.

Drive officials said the 2017 roster features a talented group of new prospects as well as several key returnees.

Seven of Boston’s top ten draft picks from 2016 will be featured on the Drive’s Opening Day roster. The team said this is the highest number of top ten picks ever showcased on the Drive’s Opening Day roster. These picks include left-handed pitcher Jason Groome; right-handed pitchers Shaun Anderson, Mike Shawaryn and Steve Nogosek; infielders Bobby Dalbec and Santiago Espinal; and outfielder Ryan Scott.

The seven returning players opening the 2017 season include left-handed pitcher Logan Boyd, who set a franchise record with 14 victories last season, and infielder Mitchell Gunsolus, who hit 11 home runs.

“We are extremely excited about this new group of talented young players as we prepare for the 2017 season at the all-new Fluor Field,” Craig Brown Drive Owner and Team President said in a news release. “We hope to see these players get off to a flying start in their professional careers as they continue to cement Greenville’s reputation as a place for Boston’s top prospects year in and year out, and we are excited to watch them in the future as they help the Red Sox compete for World Series championships.”

