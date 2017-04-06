Firefighters working to determine if weather sparked fire at Belton strip mall

Firefighters responded to a fire at a business in Belton on Thursday Street.

The fire was reported in a strip mall next to the Ingles on South Main Street around 6 a.m.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy fire coming from near the Dry Cleaners store at the end of the complex.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Firefighters said the transformer that powers the strip mall was burned. Weather may have been to blame but the cause is still under investigation.

The business' interior only suffered superficial damage from the fire, firefighters said.

