2.7 magnitude earthquake detected in Georgia

SC has many earthquakes

The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in Georgia Tuesday night.

According to the report, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected just before 10 p.m.

The epicenter was four miles from Sparta, and 52 miles southeast of Athens.

