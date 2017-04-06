2.7 magnitude earthquake detected in Georgia - FOX Carolina 21

2.7 magnitude earthquake detected in Georgia

ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) -

The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in Georgia Tuesday night.

According to the report, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected just before 10 p.m.

The epicenter was four miles from Sparta, and 52 miles southeast of Athens.

