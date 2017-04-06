School district: Power restored to 2 Simpsonville schools after operating without power for hours

Two Greenville County Schools were operating without power Thursday after severe storms rattled the area Wednesday night.

The school district said Plain Elementary and Simpsonville Elementary lost power.

Both schools had generators powering hallways and common areas. The school district said most classrooms had adequate natural light for classes to take place.

“Students in classrooms that are too dark for instruction will be moved to areas with more light like the media center,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district.

Brotherton said temperatures were also be monitored at both campuses through the day.

Power was restored mid-morning, school officials said.

