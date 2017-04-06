Tree falls onto apartment, leaves Belton woman, 2 young kids searching for new home

Photo of the tree onto the apartment (Courtesy: Laurie Pravia)

An Anderson County woman said she and her two young children are looking for a new place to call home after a tree fell onto her apartment.

Laurie Pravia said a tree fell on her apartment at Glennwood Gardens in Belton when severe weather pushed through the area early Thursday morning.

She said the apartment was damaged and she and her two children cannot stay there because of the damage.

Pravia said one child is two-years-old and one is two-months old.

The storms sent trees crashing down across the area.

MORE: Thousands left without power after storms.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.