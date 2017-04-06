GHS: Greenville Memorial submits action plan to keep Medicare, Medicaid compliance

The Greenville Health System has submitted an action plan to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to improve conditions at Greenville Memorial Hospital in order meet the current Medicare and Medicaid requirements and avoid a payment loss, a hospital spokesperson stated.

The action plan was submitted on Monday.

“We cannot comment further on the plan because CMS needs time to review it, ask questions and conduct a follow-up survey,” stated Scott M. Sasser, MD, GHS’ chair of emergency medicine. “We look forward to working with CMS to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.”

The hospital announced on March 28 that CMS must approve an action plan by April 16.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) conducted the initial investigation of Greenville Memorial Hospital on CMS’ behalf in March.

“The results of the investigation were turned over to CMS which is now working with the facility to obtain an acceptable plan of correction,” said Robert Yanity, DHEC’s Public Information Officer.

“DHEC encourages anyone that suspects that a member of their family has been treated improperly at a health care facility in South Carolina, to alert us,” Yanity added. “We partner with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging in a continuing effort to protect all clients, providing guidance and instructions on how to file a complaint on our website.”

