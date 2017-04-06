Sunshine and strong wind to end the week

Get news, weather on the go

Strong winds will continue into Friday, then lessen toward the weekend. Cold temperatures will take a grip on us Friday night, with possible frost and freeze conditions.

Winds will remain between 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 in the Upstate, with the mountains seeing even stronger winds throughout the day.

Highs to end the week reach 60 degrees in the Upstate, and low 50s for western NC as the strong wind continues to come from the northwest.

Friday night could bring patchy frost for parts of the Upstate, but nothing widespread. Lows will drop to 37 in the Upstate and 32 in the mountains.

Saturday is looking gorgeous with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Winds will lessen, so it should feel pleasant outside. Sunday gets even warmer with highs in the 70s area-wide.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.