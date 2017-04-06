Road closures, downtown trolley, Greenlink deviations announced - FOX Carolina 21

Road closures, downtown trolley, Greenlink deviations announced for City of Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Greenville announced upcoming road closures for Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Ridgeland Drive, from Cleveland Park Drive to McDaniel Avenue, will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Member Appreciation night at the Greenville Zoo.

On Saturday, the following streets will be closed for the Upstate Heart Walk:

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Main Street, from Washington Street to North Street
  • Coffee Street, from Main Street to Brown Street

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

  • Coffee Street, from Brown Street to Spring Street
  • Spring Street, from Coffee Street to North Street
  • North Street, from Spring Street to Irvine Street
  • Irvine Street, from North Street to McBee Avenue
  • McBee Avenue, from Irvine Street to Spring Street
  • Spring Street, from McBee Avenue to Broad Street
  • Broad Street, from Falls Street to Main Street
  • Main Street, from Broad Street to Markley Street
  • Markley Street, from Main Street to Rhett Street
  • Rhett Street, from Markley Street to River Street
  • River Street, from Main Street to Reedy View Drive
  • Westfield Street, from Riley Street to Gibbs Street
  • Gibbs Street, from Westfield Street to Mayfield Street
  • Mayfield Street, from Gibbs Street to Hyde Street
  • Hyde Street, from Mayfield Street to Westfield Street
  • Broad Street, from McBee Avenue to Main Street
  • Main Street, from Broad Street to Washington Street

Click here for more information on the Upstate Heart Walk.

Due to the road closures on Saturday, the downtown trolley will make the following deviation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

  • Heading south on N. Main Street turn right on College Street
  • Turn left on Richardson Street
  • Turn left onto Washington Street
  • Turn right onto Main Street to resume normal route

This deviation will require the trolley to bypass the following stops until 1 p.m.:

  • Hyatt / NOMA Square
  • Main Street between North Street and Coffee Street
  • Main Street between Coffee Street and Washington Street

Greenlink's fixed route bus service will also be affected by the road closures on Saturday. The following stops will be bypassed until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

River Street and Falls Park Drive – Routes 2, 4, 6 and 10

  • River Street and Rhett Street – Routes 6 and 10
  • Rhett Street and Markley Street – Routes 2 and 4
  • Green Avenue and Vardry Street – Route 4
  • Augusta Street and Main Street – Route 10
  • Augusta Street and University Ridge – Route 10
  • Augusta Street and Field Street – Route 10
  • E. McBee and Falls Street – Route 14
  • E. McBee and S. Church Street – Routes 4 and 14
  • McBee Station – Route 14

