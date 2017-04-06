Road closures, downtown trolley, Greenlink deviations announced for City of Greenville

The City of Greenville announced upcoming road closures for Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Ridgeland Drive, from Cleveland Park Drive to McDaniel Avenue, will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Member Appreciation night at the Greenville Zoo.

On Saturday, the following streets will be closed for the Upstate Heart Walk:

4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, from Washington Street to North Street

Coffee Street, from Main Street to Brown Street

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Coffee Street, from Brown Street to Spring Street

Spring Street, from Coffee Street to North Street

North Street, from Spring Street to Irvine Street

Irvine Street, from North Street to McBee Avenue

McBee Avenue, from Irvine Street to Spring Street

Spring Street, from McBee Avenue to Broad Street

Broad Street, from Falls Street to Main Street

Main Street, from Broad Street to Markley Street

Markley Street, from Main Street to Rhett Street

Rhett Street, from Markley Street to River Street

River Street, from Main Street to Reedy View Drive

Westfield Street, from Riley Street to Gibbs Street

Gibbs Street, from Westfield Street to Mayfield Street

Mayfield Street, from Gibbs Street to Hyde Street

Hyde Street, from Mayfield Street to Westfield Street

Broad Street, from McBee Avenue to Main Street

Main Street, from Broad Street to Washington Street

Click here for more information on the Upstate Heart Walk.

Due to the road closures on Saturday, the downtown trolley will make the following deviation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Heading south on N. Main Street turn right on College Street

Turn left on Richardson Street

Turn left onto Washington Street

Turn right onto Main Street to resume normal route

This deviation will require the trolley to bypass the following stops until 1 p.m.:

Hyatt / NOMA Square

Main Street between North Street and Coffee Street

Main Street between Coffee Street and Washington Street

Greenlink's fixed route bus service will also be affected by the road closures on Saturday. The following stops will be bypassed until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:

River Street and Falls Park Drive – Routes 2, 4, 6 and 10

River Street and Rhett Street – Routes 6 and 10

Rhett Street and Markley Street – Routes 2 and 4

Green Avenue and Vardry Street – Route 4

Augusta Street and Main Street – Route 10

Augusta Street and University Ridge – Route 10

Augusta Street and Field Street – Route 10

E. McBee and Falls Street – Route 14

E. McBee and S. Church Street – Routes 4 and 14

McBee Station – Route 14

