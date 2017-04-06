Taxes will not increase in Pickens Co.

County Administrator Gerald Wilson informed council the county budget was balanced and there wold be no tax increase in Pickens County once again.

The decision was made during the Pickens County Council monthly meeting Monday evening.

The press release stated the following on the decision:

The new budget was difficult to balance due to: a projected 5% increase for health insurance, 7% increase of property and liability insurance, a 2% increase in the county’s state retirement cost, and the implementation of the compensation study for general operations. In order to avoid increases to the budget, Pickens County was able to eliminate 7 vacant positions, transfer 4 positions to the Sheriff’s Office, and deny the additional 22 positions requested by staff during the budget submission process. The budget recommends the reduction in funding for 501c3’s operations that the county currently funds, and submissions by four of the fire boards to increase fees. Pickens County is ranked with the fourth lowest county base millage rate in the state of South Carolina at 59.3 which includes 55.3 for county operations and 4.0 for bond millage. Pickens County is determined to be an efficient government despite the projected expenses, and has carefully budgeted to prevent tax increases.

