Greenville Humane Society asks community for newspaper donations for animal cages

The last of the newspaper supply at Greenville Humane Society. (Source: Greenville Humane Society)

The Greenville Humane Society is in great need of newspaper to line cages for the animals in the business's care.

The Humane Society said they are almost completely out of the newspaper that they use to line the animal's cages and keep them dry and clean.

Anyone willing to donate to the cause can drop off donations at 305 Airport Road during normal business hours.

Due to the weather, please notify staff members upon arrival and they will bring the newspapers in from your car.

