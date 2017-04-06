Police: Fallen tree hits power line, causes brush fire near Upstate apartments

Firefighters on scene at Wenwood Road (Apr. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Scene of brush fire near Avalon Apartments in Greenville. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Fire crews responded to a brush fire near an apartment complex in Greenville.

Police said the fire was caused after a tree fell and hit a power line near Avalon Apartments on Wenwood Road Thursday afternoon.

Here's a clip from the scene of the brush fire:

