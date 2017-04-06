Police: Fallen tree hits power line, causes brush fire near Upst - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Fallen tree hits power line, causes brush fire near Upstate apartments

Scene of brush fire near Avalon Apartments in Greenville. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of brush fire near Avalon Apartments in Greenville. (April 6, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Firefighters on scene at Wenwood Road (Apr. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina) Firefighters on scene at Wenwood Road (Apr. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews responded to a brush fire near an apartment complex in Greenville.

Police said the fire was caused after a tree fell and hit a power line near Avalon Apartments on Wenwood Road Thursday afternoon.

Here's a clip from the scene of the brush fire:

Police: Tree hits power line, causes brush fire near Upstate apartments

FOX Carolina is working to get more information.

