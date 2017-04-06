National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Anderson Co.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anderson County early Thursday morning as severe storms moved through.

The first tornado occurred around 12:20 a.m., seven miles northwest of Antreville. The EF-0 tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour and traveled 250 yards.

A second tornado touched down in Honea Path at 12:30 a.m. It was also rated EF-0 and reached wind speeds of 85 miles per hour.

The tornado traveled 100 yards.

No injuries were reported in either tornado.

The tornadoes touched down just days after multiple tornadoes struck Greenville, Pickens and Union counties.

