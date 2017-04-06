Firefighters called to Greenville apartment fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex on Pelham Road Thursday evening.

Will Broscious with the Greenville City Fire Department said a fire broke out in a unit at Sterling Pelham Apartments.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious and was contained to one unit of the complex. Smoke alarms in the building were functioning properly and everyone made it out safely.

Just after 6 p.m. Broscious said firefighters were interviewing residents.

Broscious stressed the importance of making sure you have a working smoke detector.

MORE NEWS: Report: Upstate man duct-taped dog, posted photo on Snapchat

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.