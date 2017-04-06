Severe storm rips through Hart County

Downpours drenched streets, clouds rolled in, thunder clapped and wind whipped around limbs and uprooted trees.



At a home on Liberty Hill Road in Hartwell, a tree grounded for dozens of years toppled onto an antique car. The storm uprooted another tree in the same yard and another tree pierced the side of a home which was built in the 1800s.



Lee Freeman heard all of the commotion Wednesday night as he and his family buckled down in a bathroom.



"My bedroom's right here and we heard a bunch of crashing and the roof caught the side of my house,." Freeman said.



Outside, the metal roof from Freeman's law mower shop wrapped around the roof of a pickup truck.



"Material things- we can replace material things," Freeman said.



He and his family opened the shop six years ago in Hartwell.



"The good Lord blessed us and we're doing well," he said. "We got a bunch of trees down around this neighborhood down here.



The storm left the law mower shop, cut through his neighbor's yard, and hit a mobile home.



"You heard hail hitting the windows," Corey Price said.



The roof on his mobile home is gone and the walls nearly collapsed.



"We made the walls a little stable so we can get in there. We got clothes out and what we need and personal items that we really need," Price said.



Price and his family took shelter at his father-in-law's home. So, they weren't inside the mobile home when the storm hit.



"I mean it's a lot of hard work. I mean just everything we've done the past couple of years- I mean ever since high school it's what we've been living here and it's gone," Price said.



On Thursday, power crews continued to work to get the lights back on throughout the area. Those who live in Hartwell say despite the damage they're grateful.



"I got my little girl, my wife and one on the way. We're all- we're all fine and that's all that matters," Price said.

