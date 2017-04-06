Deputies: Missing Rutherford Co. teen located - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Missing Rutherford Co. teen located

Edward Williamson (Source: RCSO) Edward Williamson (Source: RCSO)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said on Friday a missing teenager was located.

Deputies said 17-year-old Edward Louis Williamson was last seen on Apr. 2 in a mobile home park on Poors Ford Road. His family had not seen him since Mar. 31.

Just after 3:30 p.m., deputies said Williamson had been located.

