Deputies: Driver rams patrol cars, engine catches fire during Buncombe Co. chase

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said two people were hospitalized after a chase on Thursday.

Deputies said they were on Bee Tree Road just before 3 p.m. for an illegal drug investigation. They attempted to stop a vehicle in connection with the investigation, at which time the driver reportedly rammed a deputy's car and fled.

During a pursuit on Highway 70, deputies said the driver hit another patrol car while they were attempting to box the suspect in.

The driver subsequently lost control and crashed, causing the car engine to catch fire, deputies said.

The driver and a passenger were transported to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters who responded to the scene put the engine fire out and extricated the passenger from the car.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The driver was identified as Larry Jay Hawkins Jr. Hawkins is charged with felony fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigation.

