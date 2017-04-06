Why are blue pinwheels popping up all over SC?

Clusters of blue pinwheels are popping up across South Carolina throughout April for a good cause.

The pinwheels are being placed throughout the state for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Children's Trust is partnering up with 53 organizations throughout the state to raise awareness, strengthen families and protect children from abuse or neglect.

April was officially designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month after a proclamation was issued by Gov. Henry McMaster. The proclamation says "child abuse continues to be one of our most serious public health problems."

In 2016, the governor said more than 18,000 children were found to be victims of maltreatment.

Children's Trust said the pinwheel gardens represent "the happy, healthy childhood every child deserves." They are visual reminder of the effort to prevent child abuse.

Below is the prevention toolkit released by Children's Trust:

