Lawmakers react to missile strikes in Syria

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced a press conference on Thursday to discuss the flow of narcotics in the county.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced a press conference on Thursday to discuss the flow of narcotics in the county.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
After bystander video of an incident involving law enforcement and two juveniles was posted on social media, Spartanburg police has responded by released body cam footage.More >
After bystander video of an incident involving law enforcement and two juveniles was posted on social media, Spartanburg police has responded by released body cam footage.More >
When one North Carolina family awoke to a knock on the door from a Sheriff's deputy, they had no idea what to expect.More >
When one North Carolina family awoke to a knock on the door from a Sheriff's deputy, they had no idea what to expect.More >
A Greenville County man captured footage of a black bear walking though his front yard on Saturday.More >
A Greenville County man captured footage of a black bear walking though his front yard on Saturday.More >
SC Highway Patrol troopers are responding to the scene of a fatal wreck in Cherokee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information System.More >
SC Highway Patrol troopers are responding to the scene of a fatal wreck in Cherokee County, according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information System.More >
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Anderson County Saturday night.More >
Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Anderson County Saturday night.More >
The Seneca Police Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
The Seneca Police Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
Gospel music benefit night honors fallen Master Deputy Devin Hodges. (7/8/17)More >
Gospel music benefit night honors fallen Master Deputy Devin Hodges. (7/8/17)More >
Bear, trapped in SUV after breaking in, totals it from inside. (7/8/17)More >
Bear, trapped in SUV after breaking in, totals it from inside. (7/8/17)More >
A benefit fundraiser was held for the family of fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges on Saturday.More >
A benefit fundraiser was held for the family of fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges on Saturday.More >
Storms leave damage across the Upstate. (7/8/17)More >
Storms leave damage across the Upstate. (7/8/17)More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >