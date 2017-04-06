Lawmakers react to missile strikes in Syria

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. John McCain issued a joint statement on Thursday after the announcement that the U.S. launched missile strikes in Syria.

The announcement came after a chemical weapons attack killing civilians, including multiple children in northern Syria. Pres. Trump ordered 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles which were fired at an air base from warships in the Mediterranean.

Below is the statement released by Graham on Twitter:

Statement with @SenJohnMcCain on military strikes in Syria. pic.twitter.com/kSzaEBifhI — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 7, 2017

On Friday, Rep. Trey Gowdy was attending a human trafficking symposium in Greenville. A FOX Carolina crew at the event asked him his thoughts on the decision.

"I think it sends a signal, not just to the Middle East but perhaps to other regions of the world, that we're patient but our patience has some boundaries," Gowdy said. "If you hurt children with chemical weapons, there's going to be a response from our country."

WATCH: Trey Gowdy: 'If you hurt children... there's going to be a response from our country'

