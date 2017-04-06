GasBuddy reports rise in oil prices after missile attacks on Syria

Oil prices were trading higher after the U.S. ordered missing strikes on an air base in Syria, according to GasBuddy.

The tech company tracks oil prices to notify consumers of lower gas prices at the pump.

On Thursday night, GasBuddy said oil rose by $1 per barrel after the news broke, raising the price to $52.70 per barrel.

"As we've seen in the past, oil prices hate turmoil. Tonight's surge in prices comes as questions remain about military action in Syria moving future. Geopolitical tensions have surged tonight between some of the world's largest oil producers, and the market, with concern abounding, will likely send oil prices higher," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "It is too early to know how severe or how long the impact to oil prices may be."

