Bond denied for DUI suspect after Pickens Co. chase ends in deadly crash

A driver faces several charges, including driving under the influence, after Liberty police said he led officers on a chase that ended in a deadly crash Thursday night in Pickens County.

The incident began around 10:22 p.m. when Liberty police said they attempted to pull over a 2003 Chevy being driven by Nicholas Keith Blackstock.

Police said Blackstock refused to stop for lights and sirens and led officers on a chase.

That chase ended in a deadly crash on Calhoun Memorial Highway near Grace Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol, the agency that investigated the crash itself, said Blackstock was driving north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1995 Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, troopers said. That driver died from injuries. He was identified as 59-year-old Steven Louis Richardson of Easley.

Richardson suffered blunt force trauma in the crash.

Blackstock was not hurt and was arrested at the scene

Blackstock was booked in the Pickens County Detention Center just after 3 a.m., according to online jail records.

Troopers charged Blackstock with felony driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

Liberty police said they are seeking additional warrants and plan to charge Blackstock with failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and numerous traffic violations.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the Crosswell Fire Department, and Pickens County Emergency Management were on scene of the crash assisting with the investigation.

Blackstock appeared in bond court on Friday at 2 p.m. A judge denied bond due to the serious nature of the allegations and the fact he was currently out on bond after facing charges in Greenville County.

His first court appearance is scheduled for June 15.

