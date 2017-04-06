Family of toddler hit on U.S. 25 need help paying for funeral

Two days after her granddaughter was killed by a driver on Highway 25, Lisa Leach is collecting donations so the family of Averyonna Cohen can pay for her funeral.

"I never realize people cared that much,” explained Leach, “But I'm so thankful I can't put into words how much I thank everybody for everything they've done."

She says the support has been flowing in since the tragedy happened Tuesday evening.

"The donations, the visits, the phone calls,” explained Leach, “The texts and the prayers."

Leach says she’s also thankful for Jack Logan with Put Down The Guns Now Young People, a community activist who helped set up Thursday’s fundraiser. Random strangers dropped off money all afternoon.

"It's been nothing but the love of Jesus,” explained Logan, “It's been an outstanding turnout.

Including the officer that was first on scene moments after the accident that killed Averyonna.

"He said I was the officer who found her body. At that time he made a contribution,” described Logan, “He wanted the little girl buried without the family having any financial struggle after the burial."

Leach says the support from the community is helping the family through this tough time.

"It's just God working,” said Leach.

