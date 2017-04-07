Rep. Gowdy speaks at symposium on human trafficking in Greenville

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R, SC) will deliver the keynote address Friday at a symposium on human trafficking in the Upstate and beyond.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is presenting the symposium, titled “In Our Backyard,” at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center staring at 8 a.m.

Gowdy, along with investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, SWITCH (a faith-based organization which assists human trafficking victims) and healthcare professions will discuss aspects of human trafficking and bring awareness to a “serious problem in our back yard,” according to a news release from Bon Secours.

Human trafficking investigators with the Greenvlle County Sheriff’s Office said the Upstate has seen a rise in human trafficking because it lies between Atlanta and Charlotte, both large hubs for human trafficking and sex trafficking activity, on I-85.

