Asheville first responders to honor longtime chaplain during funeral procession Friday

Asheville first responders will say goodbye to a longtime spiritual leader on Friday.

First responders will lead a procession from Asheville to Franklin, where

Asheville Fire and Police Chaplain John Wayne Roper will be laid to rest, according to Kelly Klope with the Asheville Fire Department.

Roper died on April 1 at Mission Hospital. He was 58.

“Chaplain Roper served several years for Asheville Fire and Police Departments assisting with ceremonies and providing emotional support,” Klope said.

Per his obituary, Roper also worked as a Senior Ministry Associate for Blue Ridge Broadcasting’s FM station 106.9 The Light.

Funeral services were held on Thursday.

On Friday, Klope said the procession will begin at 1 p.m. at the Groce Funeral Home, located at 1401 Patton Avenue.

The procession will end at the First Assembly of God Church in Franklin.

The procession route is as follows:

Leave Groce Funeral Home 1 p.m.

APD will lead procession

AFD Engine 8 in the procession along with marked SUVs

Proceed Patton Avenue onto I-40 at exit 44

AFD Quint 10 will display American flag from bridge over I-40 just past exit 44

Procession will travel I-40 on to Franklin

Internment will take place at 3 p.m. at the Cowee Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, per the obituary.

