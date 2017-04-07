Power outages linger after tornadoes hit Anderson Co. communities

Dozens of people in Anderson County were still without power for a second day Friday after severe weather and tornadoes battered the area.

Duke Energy was reporting 77 lingering outages Friday morning. The outages were scattered in the Honea Path and Craytonville areas, and along Due West Highway near Highway 28.

According to Duke Energy’s online outage map, the estimated restoration time for all Anderson County customers is Friday at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that two EF-0 tornadoes struck parts of Anderson County, in the Honea Path and Antreville areas.

Storm damage experts said wind speeds likely reached 85 miles per hour in the area, sending trees crashing down, sometimes into houses and onto power lines.

People living in the areas were still cleaning up the debris on Friday morning, some trees were still blocking roads, and deactivates power lines were still on the ground.

The Anderson County tornadoes, which whirled through the area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, marked six confirmed tornadoes in the Upstate since Monday.

MORE: National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.