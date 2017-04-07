Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen missing since April 3

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a teen who was missing since April 3 was located Thursday morning.

Deputies said Myroslav Anatol Korolchuk, 17, was last seen when he was dropped off at Enka High School in Candler. He is a student at the school.

Deputies said Korolchuk is 6-feet-tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair.

On Thursday, deputies said Korolchuk had been found safe and was in good condition.

