Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen missing since April 3

Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen missing since April 3

Posted: Updated:
Myroslav Anatol Korolchuk (Courtesy: Sheriff's Office) Myroslav Anatol Korolchuk (Courtesy: Sheriff's Office)
CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a teen who was missing since April 3 was located Thursday morning.

Deputies said Myroslav Anatol Korolchuk, 17, was last seen when he was dropped off at Enka High School in Candler. He is a student at the school.

Deputies said Korolchuk is 6-feet-tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair.

On Thursday, deputies said Korolchuk had been found safe and was in good condition.

