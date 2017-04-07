Barbecue for a good cause on menu at Hub City Hog Fest

The 2017 Hub City Hog Fest returns to downtown Spartanburg on Friday and Saturday.

The barbecue cook-off will benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, organizers said.

Competitors will set up shop around Morgan Square and roads will be blocked off in the area.

Admission will be free from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. After 5 p.m. wristbands must be purchased for $5.

Wristbands will also be required for entry on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Children 10 and under will be admitted for free for the duration of the event.

Hog Bucks tickets will be required to purchase food from vendors and competitors.

45 teams are competing in this year’s cook-off.

