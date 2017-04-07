Greenville man convicted on federal gun charge after wearing Hillary Clinton mask in home invasion

A Greenville man was convicted in federal court of weapons charges after forced his way into a home and fired a gun while wearing a Hillary Clinton mask.

United States Attorney Beth Drake said Thursday that Carlton Tyrone Nash, 37, was found guilty of possession by a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

The home invasion happened on March 22, 2016. Drake said Nash wore a Hillary Clinton mask as he forced his way into a Greenville County home, fired a .25 caliber pistol, and then dragged a person from the house out into the street where a fight ensued.

Drake said another person in the house came out with a baseball bat and stopped the assault by hitting Nash in the head with the bat. Nash dropped both the gun and the bloodied mask, revealing his face, before he ran off.

Greenville County deputies were called to the scene and were able to use DNA found on the bloody mask to track down Nash. He was arrested on March 31, 2016 and faces a list of additional charges filed by Greenville county deputies. The charges include burglary first degree, attempted armed robbery, and discharging a gun in a dwelling.

Nash remains in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The judge in the case has not yet issued a sentence.

