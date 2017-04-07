Coroner: Spartanburg man drowns after ATV crash

The Fairfield County coroner and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a Spartanburg man died at an ATV park in Great Falls.

The coroner said Steven Bradford Armfield, 35, of Old Petrie Road in Spartanburg died Wednesday when the ATV on which he was riding overturned while Armfield was crossing a rain-swollen creek at Carolina Adventure World in Winnsboro.

Armfield got trapped under the vehicle and drowned.

The accident is still under investigation.

The Armfield family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

The Country Club of Spartanburg County confirmed Armfield worked as an assistant tennis professional at the club for 10 years. An employee at the club said Armfield was highly-regarded in the tennis community.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.