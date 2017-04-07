Furman names new head men's basketball coach

Furman University announced Bob Richey will lead the men’s basketball team as the new head coach.

Richey has been a member of the coaching staff for six seasons and has served as interim head coach since Niko Medved resigned last month, the university said.

“I am truly humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Furman basketball program moving forward,” Richey was quoted in a news release from Furman. “To have the chance to continue to work at this great university and sustain the relationships I have established is quite an honor. I look forward to continuing the success that we have built on the court, while we recruit and align with the overall mission of Furman University. With our basketball program, outstanding liberal arts degree, beautiful campus, and city, Furman will continue to attract the best student-athletes and prepare them for success in all areas of their lives. We look forward to the days ahead!”

Richey is a graduate of North Greenville University.

