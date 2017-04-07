Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

In 2016, more than 63,000 Americans were diagnosed with cancers of the head and neck – which include cancers of the oral cavity, larynx and pharynx. This is up 20,000 people from 2010. It is estimated that 13,360 deaths (9,940 men and 3,420 women) from head and neck cancer will occur this year.

For many years the most significant risk factors for head and neck cancers have been alcohol and tobacco use. While this is still true for about 75 percent of all head and neck cancer cases, infection with a virus called the human papillomavirus (HPV) has recently been identified as a risk factor for a new and rapidly increasing subset of head and neck cancer.

Oral, head and neck cancer (OHNC) refers to a variety of cancers that develop in the head and neck region, such as the oral cavity (mouth); the pharynx (throat); paranasal sinuses and nasal cavity; the larynx (voice box); thyroid and salivary glands; the skin of the face and neck; and the lymph nodes in the neck.

Common warning signs of OHNC are:

Red or white patch in the mouth that lasts more than two weeks

Change in voice or hoarseness that lasts more than two weeks

Sore throat that does not subside

Pain or swelling in the mouth or neck that does not subside

Lump in the neck

Other warning signs that occur during later stages of the disease include:

Ear pain

Difficulty speaking or swallowing

Difficulty breathing

Get screened to see if you are at risk.

Tuesday, April 25, 5 – 6 p.m.

Spartanburg ENT at North Grove

Spartanburg ENT physicians in partnership with Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute will provide free head and neck cancer screenings. Registration is not required for this free screening. Appointments are not required screenings will be held on a first come first served basis. For questions, call 864-560-6508.