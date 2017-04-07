10 Facts You Should Know About Organ Donation

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

Thirty minutes from now, three people will be added to the national transplant list. Of the 120,000 Americans waiting for a new organ, more than 1,000 of them are from South Carolina.

As Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) works to heal the community through our Sharing Hope SC partnership, organ donation can be an important part of that process. During National Donate Life Month in April, SRHS helps to educate the community and dispel myths about organ donation.

For patients suffering from a medical condition, a new organ can enhance or save their life. Spartanburg Medical Center receives organs from organ donor patients who want to help others live a more fruitful life.

Organ donation is the process of giving an organ, or part of an organ, for the purpose of a transplantation into another person.

Here’s what you should know about organ donation:

One organ donation can save up to eight lives.

Every 10 minutes another person is added to the transplant list

An average of 22 people will die each day nationwide for receiving an organ transplant.

If you are sick or injured, the first priority of medical personnel is to save your life. Organ, eye and tissue donation can only be considered after you are declared dead.

Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or past medical history.

There is no such thing as being too old to be a donor. There is no age limit for organ donation. Even if you have a history of illness, you can still be an organ donor.

Many people think a regular funeral service is not possible. Though an organ donation may delay a funeral by 24 hours, an open-casket funeral or cremation is still possible.

Only after all efforts to save the patient’s life have been exhausted, tests are performed to confirm the absence of brain or brain stem activity. If brain death has been declared, donation is a possibility.

Share the gift of life, hope and generosity by becoming an organ donor today. Visit SharingHopeSC.org to sign up.

Upcoming National Donate Life Events:

Donor Tree Ceremony

Monday, April 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Liberty Park, Pearl Street, Spartanburg

Join Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to honor organ, tissue and eye donors and recipients. A red maple tree will be planted as a living tribute to organ, eye and tissue donors, as who gave life in tragedy and to express gratitude for the lives generously touched. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Organ Tissue and Eye Donation

Saturday, April 15, 4 – 6 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

This time of remembrance will honor those who gave renewed life through organ, tissue and/or eye donation. It will include a special educational session for the Jehovah Witness community regarding advance directives and "what you didn't know.” And a free hemoglobin check for those over the age of 18. Registration is not required for this free event. For more information, call 864-560-6184.

Wear Blue and Green Day

Friday, April 21

Wear blue and green in honor of National Donate Life month and to bring awareness to organ donation.