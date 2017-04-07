Events and Happenings at Spartanburg Regional in April

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

Don’t miss Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s April events. This month, learn more about organ donation, how to manage your diabetes and get moving with a spring break sports performance camp.

Mondays in April, 5:30 – 7p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

Maintaining a healthy weight after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support, you can achieve your weight-loss goals. TOPS is a weight-loss support group for cancer survivors. For more information on becoming a member, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Mondays in April, 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

If you are a cancer survivor looking for a fun way to engage in regular physical activity, we encourage you and your caregiver to join WEALTH! Participants meet twice weekly for a 30-minute walking session, which concludes with a brief nutrition education class. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7618.

Tuesdays and Thursdays in April, 9 – 10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Event Center

Join us for a one-hour strength, balance and fitness class for older adults designed to increase physical ability, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook for staying active and independent. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events to learn more.

Wednesdays in April, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower, second floor classroom

Table for Two is a weekly support group for breastfeeding moms. Mothers with babies between 2 weeks and 6 months old are invited to attend. This group gives breastfeeding mothers an opportunity to meet other new moms, ask questions and share concerns. Register for this free support group at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-2297.

Tuesday, April 4, 1 – 2 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas – Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Interested in learning more about diabetes? Carolina Carb Counters is a free diabetes support group which meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Everyone is welcome; no registration is necessary.

Monday, April 3 – Friday, April 7 or Monday, April 10 – Friday, April 14

9 – 11 a.m., third through eighth graders ($125)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., high school students ($125)

Upward Star Center

Velocity Sports Performance offers a proven program chosen by more athletes nationwide. Our Spring Break curriculum places a high priority on running technique, athletic coordination, balance and relative strength and introduces essential muscular movement patterns. Break with us to become faster, stronger and more explosive! To learn more or register, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Maternity Tour, Center for Women

Tuesday, April 4, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Monday, April 17, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center

A guided tour of our labor, delivery and postpartum areas eases stress on the day of the delivery by allowing you to become familiar with what to expect during your hospital stay. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or for more information, call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Breastfeeding Class

Thursday, April 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This two-hour class is an in-depth introduction to breastfeeding that includes the benefits of breastfeeding for mom and baby and problem-solving tips. Learn practical solutions for everyday challenges, how to overcome occasional obstacles and how to continue with breastfeeding after you return to work. The class is taught by a certified lactation consultant (IBCLC). Spouses and support people are encouraged to attend with you. For more information or to register, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Birth Basics teaches a balance of information and skills for labor. Learn what to expect and the choices you have to help you be as comfortable as possible during your birth experience. Your support person is welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring a healthy snack/lunch and drink for our break; no food will be provided. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

National Healthcare Decisions Day

Monday, April 10, 9 – 11 a.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Monday, April 10, 2 – 4 p.m.

Immediate Care Center – Pelham

Wednesday, April 12, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thomas E. Hannah YMCA, Spartanburg, SC

Thursday, April 13, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thomas E. Hannah YMCA, Spartanburg, SC

Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Midway BBQ, Buffalo, SC

What is advanced care planning and why is it important? What is the difference between a living will and power of attorney? Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System wants you to empower you to make the necessary choices about your healthcare. Join us as we celebrate National Healthcare Decisions Day with educational opportunities for the entire community. No registration is required for these free events.

Donor Tree Ceremony

Monday, April 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Liberty Park, Pearl Street, Spartanburg

Join Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to honor organ, tissue and eye donors and recipients. A red maple tree will be planted as a living tribute to organ, eye and tissue donors, as who gave life in tragedy and to express gratitude for the lives generously touched. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Tuesday, April 11, 6 – 7 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free support group, led by a clinical therapist, is offered to all pre- and post-surgical weight loss patients in the Upstate. The goal is to build a strong support system for patients prior to surgery that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and behavior modification that patients can build upon after surgery. No registration is necessary.

Tuesday, April 11, 18 and 25 from 6 — 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This three-week prenatal education series is taught by registered nurses with years of labor and delivery experience. The classes cover topics such as the process of labor and delivery, signs of labor, breathing and relaxation techniques and cesarean birth. It also includes a tour of the labor and delivery suites and a film of actual deliveries. For more information or to register, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,250 weight loss surgeries. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7070 for more information.

Thursday, April 13, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, S.C.

Grief support groups provide a safe and supportive environment to talk about thoughts and feelings, and to find support after a loss of a loved one. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-3856 for more information.

Thursday, April 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower, second floor classroom

This class is a great introduction to baby care for mom and her support person. It covers the basics of infant care and nurturing in an hour and a half class. Learn about a variety of topics, including bathing, feeding, sleeping, diapering, umbilical cord care, safety and other practical concerns. Please let us know if a support person will attend with you. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Infant CPR

Saturday, April 15, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower, second-floor classroom

Infant CPR offers lifesaving safety information for your new baby. Space is limited to eight participants, so please register early. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Saturday, April 15, 4 – 6 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium

This time of remembrance will honor those who gave renewed life through organ, tissue and/or eye donation. It will include a special educational session for the Jehovah Witness community regarding advance directives and "what you didn't know.” And a free hemoglobin check for those over the age of 18. Registration is not required for this free event. For more information, call 864-560-6184.

Wednesday, April 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Diabetes affects every organ in the body, and Medical Group of the Carolinas – Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-560-6465 for more information.

Tuesday, April 18, 5 – 6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-849-9339.

Wednesday, April 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg

Heart Matters is a support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. Lunch and monthly programs are provided. There is no fee, but registration is required. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events to register. For more information, please call 864-560-8185.

Nutritional Navigation: A Grocery Store Tour

Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m.

Publix at Thornblade

Monday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Publix at Hillcrest

Join dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD, for a tour of your local grocery store. She’ll share what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips, recipes and general advice for navigating any grocery store. Reservations should be made in advance, as space is limited to six participants per tour. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-4472 for more information.

Thursday, April 20, 3 – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the changes they can expect when their sibling is born. They will learn how to feed, rock, change diapers and hold their new brother or sister. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy to use in the diapering demonstration. We recommend the class for children from 2-12 years old. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Your child/children will watch a video, have a discussion and take a tour. For more information or to register, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Friday, April 21, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Liberty Park, Spartanburg

There are so many health benefits to walking, but what could be better than getting your physical activity while you get your healthcare questions answered? Join physical therapist Patrick Berner, PT, DPT, as he spends five minutes explaining how physical activity and proper nutrition go hand-in-hand then answers your questions as we walk around the Liberty Park loop for 25 minutes. All fitness levels and ages welcome. Grab your sneakers and come join us!

Tuesday, April 25, 12 – 1 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

What exactly is dementia? What are the symptoms? When should I seek help? What can I do to keep my mind sharp? Join Kurtis Melin, MD, MPH, of Medical Group of the Carolinas – Senior Health and get the answers to all your questions about dementia. Enjoy a healthy lunch at this free event. Registration is required, register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-849-9130.

Tuesday, April 25, 5 – 6 p.m.

Spartanburg ENT at North Grove

Spartanburg ENT physicians in partnership with Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute will provide free head and neck cancer screenings. Registration is not required for this free screening. Appointments are not required screenings will be held on a first come first served basis. For questions, call 864-560-6508.