Evacuation lifted in downtown Marion after gas leak

Evacuation lifted in downtown Marion after gas leak

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County Emergency Management said a gas leak was repaired Friday afternoon in downtown Marion.

Dispatchers said a gas line was struck near Brown Street and North Main Street. Building in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

Just before 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said service was restored and people were able to return to the evacuated area.

North Main Street and West Court Street were reopened.

