Buncombe Co. sheriff announces retirement

The sheriff in Buncombe County held a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement.

Van Duncan has served the county as sheriff for more than 10 years but said he will not seek re-election in 2018.

"I'll tell you what I miss the most is the people," Duncan said. "That's what makes today so hard."

Duncan said he supports Executive Lieutenant Randy Smart for sheriff in the 2018 election.

He said he plans to spend time camping and being with family after his remaining 20 months in office. Duncan has served in law enforcement since 1986.

