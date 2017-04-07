Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a South Carolina prison - FOX Carolina 21

Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a South Carolina prison

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -

Authorities say four inmates have been found dead at a South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling tells The Associated Press the inmates were found Friday morning in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution in the capital of Columbia. Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Corrections police are investigating.

Coroner Gary Watts confirms he's investigating four deaths at the facility, but wouldn't give any details about how the inmates died.

