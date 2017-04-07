What's so special about the Clemson championship rings?

Three elaborate rings were unveiled on Thursday for the Clemson Tigers, celebrating their wins during the 2016 season.

Jostens, the company that provided the high-end rings, released details on the three designs:

The 2016 National Championship Ring

The ring is the first-ever National Championship Ring produced in two-tone. It features a diamond Tiger paw surrounded by 89 stones representing the wins during Dabo Swinney's team as coach. It also includes three orange stones representing Swinney's three career ACC Championship wins and five stones for the Tigers' five-straight bowl wins. The team's slogans "Embrace the Target and "Finish, No Regrets" are written around the edge of the ring.

The 2016 ACC Championship Ring

The ring features two ACC Championship trophies on the face, representing their back-to-back wins. It also includes six marquis-cut stones for Clemson's six seasons as a Top 10 team in the ACC. Sixteen stones are set in the ring for the team's 16 ACC title wins. The final score of the matchup against Virginia Tech, 42-35, the player's name are featured on the sides.

The 2016 CFP Championship Ring

The design highlights Clemson's wins in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and the CFP National Championship with custom-designed panels and a football set in diamonds. The sides of the ring feature the player's name, the final score against the University of Alabama, 35-31, and "National Championship 2017."

MORE NEWS: Why are blue pinwheels popping up all over SC?

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.