Weather calms down and warms up for the weekend

Finally, some quieter, calmer and warmer weather to enjoy after a week of such ups and downs!

After a chilly start, today will be nice and warm with temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

The wind will also continue to settle down throughout the day and become light tonight which will allow lows to drop into the 30s to near 40.

Tomorrow will warm up even more with area-wide 70-degree afternoon temperatures with even higher marks next week with the Upstate projected to hit the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will pass by western North Carolina during the middle part of the week that might spark a few showers Wednesday and Thursday, but other than that, the week will go on without a hitch with no foreseeable threat of severe weather.

