Deputies: Suspect shot in head during officer-involved shooting in Macon Co.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody and two others are hospitalized after two shootings overnight.

Deputies were called to a home in regards to a shooting. Deputies said the suspect, identified as Martin Brink, shot a friend in the foot and refused to come out of his home. He reportedly claimed to have an AK-47 which he intended to use on deputies.

A deputy was able to use a Taser to subdue Brink, who continued to resist arrest but was eventually handcuffed.

He is charged with resisting a public officer, criminal contempt, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and assault of a law enforcement officer.

While investigating the shooting, deputies said they received notice of a high-speed chase from Georgia coming into Macon County. An officer-involved shooting was reported at the scene on U.S. 441 near Tryphosa Road before Macon County deputies arrived on scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Rabun and Habersham County deputies were already on scene.

Two suspects at the scene were taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Deputies said one of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigation the officer-involved shooting.

Portions of U.S. 441 are reduced due to the investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

