Affidavits reveal new details in investigation of unborn child's death

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway into the death of an unborn child.

Deputies said the unborn child's body was disposed of in the Dillsboro Community off of Leatherwood Road.

According to affidavits, deputies searched the property on April 5. Search warrants were approved after a friend of the mother alerted deputies that she may have taken medication to induce abortion.

Affidavits state deputies found a bottle of "misoprostal" pills that the woman reportedly used during the search. The pills were seized, along with hair, a camouflage t-shirt, and a plastic bag.

Deputies said no arrests have been made in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is reportedly assisting in the investigation.

