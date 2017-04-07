Roadway cleared after dump truck overturns along Hwy 29, but hundreds remain without power

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an Anderson County crash on Friday.

Troopers reported the roadway was blocked on Highway 29 near Plantation Road just before 4:45 p.m. Troopers said detours were in place after a dump truck overturned.

A witness from the scene shared a photo of a large truck on its side near downed power lines.

Duke Energy reported an outage along Highway 29. As of just after 9 p.m., 538 customers were still being affected by the outage. There was no time estimate available for when it would be repaired.

As of 6:38 p.m., the roadway remained blocked for traffic at Plantation Road and Hwy 29 following the incident. Just after 9 p.m., troopers said the road had been cleared.

