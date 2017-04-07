Roadway cleared after dump truck overturns along Hwy 29, but hun - FOX Carolina 21

Roadway cleared after dump truck overturns along Hwy 29, but hundreds remain without power

Truck crash in Anderson Co. (Source: iWitness)
Road blocked after truck overturns on Hwy 29. (FOX Carolina/ 4/7/17)
Road blocked after truck overturns on Hwy 29. (FOX Carolina/ 4/7/17) Road blocked after truck overturns on Hwy 29. (FOX Carolina/ 4/7/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an Anderson County crash on Friday.

Troopers reported the roadway was blocked on Highway 29 near Plantation Road just before 4:45 p.m. Troopers said detours were in place after a dump truck overturned.

A witness from the scene shared a photo of a large truck on its side near downed power lines.

Duke Energy reported an outage along Highway 29. As of just after 9 p.m., 538 customers were still being affected by the outage. There was no time estimate available for when it would be repaired.

As of 6:38 p.m., the roadway remained blocked for traffic at Plantation Road and Hwy 29 following the incident. Just after 9 p.m., troopers said the road had been cleared.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

