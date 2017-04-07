Report: Woman etched profanities in Spartanburg Co. church

Windows covered after vandalism at Freewill Baptist Church. (Apr. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after a church was vandalized.

Deputies were called to Westgate Freewill Baptist Church on Mar. 30 after profanities were etched in the front windows of the church.

According to the incident report, a small chuck of concrete was located near the damaged windows.

After reviewing surveillance video, Tammy Juanita Green was charged with malicious damage to a place of worship.

