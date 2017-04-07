Breweries continue to pour into South Carolina

Breweries are pouring into South Carolina.

"South Carolina has absolutely blossomed as far as craft beer is concerned," said Tom Davis, the owner of Thomas Creek and Home Brew Shop in Piedmont.

It's a brewery with 18 fermentation tanks where customers can tour how their beer is made and then they can drink it.

"A lot of care is taken with craft beers. A lot of thought goes into the creation of each flavor and style," Davis said.

According to the National Brewery Association there are 36 craft breweries in South Carolina which bring in more than $443 million to the state.

"The change in laws in South Carolina enabled a lot of these brewers to open up. They don't have to be a big brewery to distribute," Davis said.

He says those who drink craft beer want something different on tap and now beer drinkers can find beer through the South Carolina Tourism's Satisfy your Thirst app.

"We have of course the mobile app.We also have a tour guide- Satisfy Your Thirst," Dawn Dawson-House said. She's the director of corporate communications with South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

"We have created an economy that's worth of investment and that's why the breweries are opening more in South Carolina than before," Dawson-House said.

The Satisfy Your Thirst app shows a map of breweries and wineries throughout the state.

"Tourists do come to South Carolina to experience different things that they can't find in their own communities," Dawson-House said.

More than 14 million people visit South Carolina every year and breweries are pouring big bucks into the tourism industry.

However, for Davis, it's always about the next best batch.

"Watching people drink it and enjoy it is really what keeps me going as much as just the fact that I love beer," Davis said.

