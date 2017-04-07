Country singer Hunter Hayes surprises Pickens Co. students for R - FOX Carolina 21

Country singer Hunter Hayes surprises Pickens Co. students for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Hunter Hayes performs at Gettys Middle School for Random Acts of Kindness Day. (Source: Gettys Middle School) Hunter Hayes performs at Gettys Middle School for Random Acts of Kindness Day. (Source: Gettys Middle School)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

As students at an Upstate middle school celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday, they also received a big surprise.

Gettys Middle School students erupted into applause, hoops and hollers as country music star Hunter Hayes entered the school gym to serenade the crowd.

Hayes, a 25-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, performed his hit song "Invisible" for his young audience. The artist was invited by Gettys Middle School Principal Mike Cory to perform as part of the school's Random Acts of Kindness Day.

