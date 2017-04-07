Asheville police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Surveillance footage of armed robbery suspect at First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Hwy in Asehville. (Source: Asheville PD)

Asheville police need your help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police said that around 6 p.m. Friday, a man entered the First Citizens Bank located at 975 Smokey Park Hwy and demanded money from the teller.

According to reports, the man lifted his shirt, displaying the grip of a handgun under the waistband of his shorts during the encounter.

Police said the suspect then fled the bank on foot heading in an unknown direction.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (8282) 255-5050.

