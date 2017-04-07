FUGITIVE ALERT: Anderson Co. deputies seek "armed and dangerous" man wanted on several active warrants in Upstate

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a a man with several active warrants in the Upstate.

Deputies said 27-year-old Brandon Earl Gosnell has outstanding warrants for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree and armed robbery in Anderson County. Gosnell is also wanted on several active warrants in Greenville County.

Deputies said he's considered armed and dangerous, and warn that under no circumstances should individuals attempt to engage, confront or apprehend him.

Gosnell may be traveling in a gold, 4-door, 2000's model GMC Jimmy with damage to the left rear driver's side bumper. He was last known to have resided in the Pelzer area.

Gosnell is described as 6'1" tall, weighing about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Gosnell's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 or call 911.

