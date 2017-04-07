Troopers: Injuries reported in crash near Powdersville Walmart - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries reported in crash near Powdersville Walmart

Scene of crash near Powdersville Walmart. (FOX Carolina/ 4/7/17) Scene of crash near Powdersville Walmart. (FOX Carolina/ 4/7/17)
POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was injured in an Anderson County crash Friday night.

It happened around 9:11 p.m. along Anderson Road and McNeely Road near the Powdersville Walmart.

The roadway was reportedly blocked due to the crash.

The coroner has not been called to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

