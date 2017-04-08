The Ashton Arnold Memorial Basketball Tournament honors young player killed by step-father

A community gathered to remember a 17-year-old young man through the game of basketball on Friday.

Ashton Arnold was a stand-out AAU and Hillcrest High basketball player who was shot and killed by his stepfather. Ashton and his mother Amanda were murdered in their Fountain Inn home.

On Friday, his younger brother also played basketball and wore Arnold's number - 4. He was just 9-years-old when his older brother Ashton was shot and killed on Ashton's birthday, November 29, 2009.

"I'm actually in game and brother mode when I'm playing," said Darius Davis, "Because sometimes when I'm out there I just sit there and put my hands on my knees and look up and say, 'This is for you," because I'm going to always do it for him."

Gentry Chapman was found guilty of killing Ashton and his mother and is now serving a sentence in prison. But those who knew Ashton and his mother say they will never forget them and that their memory will live on.

That's the motivation behind the Ashton Arnold Memorial Basketball Tournament held on Friday in the teen's honor.

Lamont Sullivan runs the organization and coached Ashton.

"Ashton's death was a very difficult one for the entire organization and they all really needed counseling and mentoring to get through the pain," said Sullivan.

The Aston Arnold Memorial Basketball Tournament is held every year, sponsored by the SC Raptors Elite Basketball Program where Arnold was a member of the team.

His family is honored that the Raptors continue to remember Ashton, but say it's still difficult to attend.

"I went to the first one but it took me like three years to go to any basketball games," said Ashton's grandmother Carleen. "Now it's like therapy and I go to see my younger grandsons play now."

The tournament runs through Sunday and is held every year.

