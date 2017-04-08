Warrants: Two inmates charged with murder strangled four inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institution

Late Friday night, SLED charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. with the murders of four fellow inmates.

SLED reports that 35-year-old Denver Jordan Simmons and 25-year-old Jacob Theophilus Phillip were each charged with four counts of murder. The felony charges carry a penalty upon conviction for each count of death of a minimum of 30 years to life in prison.

Around 10:35 a.m. Friday, inmates Jason Kelley, Jimmy Ham, John King and William Scruggs were all found dead in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution. The coroner later reported that the inmates' deaths did not appear to be due to natural causes.

Arrests warrants released by SLED detail out the nature of the deaths.

They state that Phillips and Simmons lured all four victims into the cell and strangled all of them.

The warrants also state that both suspects also beat Ham and Kelley with a broomstick.

SLED reported that a portion of all the incidents were caught on camera and that both suspects confessed to the crimes.

Kelley, King and Scruggs were all from the Upstate and were charged in Cherokee, Greenville and Anderson Counties, respectively, for a variety of charges.

Simmons and Phillips are both being held at the S.C. Department of Corrections.

The case was investigated by SLED with the assistance of the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services Division.

