Mommy Matters on FOX: Upstate mom talks about experience at Greenville Midwifery & Birth Center

For her third go round, expectant mom Lindsey Burris said she was looking for a different pregnancy and delivery experience.

"I really like that the things that are important to me during delivery are just kind of standard to them. The fact that when my baby is born, he or she will immediately come to me and get that skin to skin contact. And they really encourage breast-feeding," said Burris.

That's why Burris said she chose to see the certified nurse midwives at Greenville Midwifery Care and Birth Center. All six women who practice at the facility have bachelors degrees in nursing and masters degrees in nurse midwifery.

"We all have the medical background to recognize when things aren't going according to plan and how to act appropriately but we also have that midwifery training as well to kind of keep things high touch, low tech as we like to call it," said Bethany Smith, CNM at Greenville Midwifery.

Burris said she loves the personal touch she found at the facility.

"Every time I come in I just have this really friendly vibe. I feel like they're happy to see me. They always ask me something that's not necessarily related to my pregnancy," said Burris.

Smith said the midwives pride themselves on creating a environment to support women through un-medicated deliveries at the birthing center and other types of natural deliveries including water births.

"It's really got a spa-like feel. The colors, the decor, everything was done intentionally to make you feel very relaxed and very comfortable," said Smith.

The facility is also part of the Greenville Health System.

"We have the best of both worlds. We have the low-risk touch here at the birth center, we also have high risk specialists and doctors that are a phone call away and really less than a mile away at the hospital if we need them," said Smith.

"It's definitely eased my husband's anxiety about it a little so that's been nice to know that it is right there," said Burris.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's website shows five birth centers are licensed in the state. Smith said Greenville Midwifery is even more unique as the only hospital-affiliated certified midwifery practice in the state.

"This type of relationship that we have does not exist very frequently around the country," said Smith.

Smith said each woman who delivers at the birthing center does have to see a physician at least twice.

"They're very supportive, they treat our women with so much respect and open arms when we do have to interact with them but I feel like women and especially their partners really feel safe and secure knowing that we have the backing of GHS and the blessing of everyone in the department," said Smith.

Smith said the facility opened five years ago and it's clear the community supports its mission.

"We're almost at 1600 births in five years," said Smith.

Burris said she's seen first hand why the facility is so popular for so many expectant moms.

"I feel like I've been supported my whole pregnancy, I feel like I'll be supported during my delivery and afterward if there's any help that I need. I feel like I'm in very good hands," said Burris.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.